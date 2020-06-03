Diane E. Willard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane E. Willard, of Hingham, died May 5, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Diane grew up in Quincy. After graduating from Quincy High School, she received a Bachelor's Degree in education from Bridgewater State College, and a Master's Degree and Ph.D. in the history and philosophy of education from Boston College. She was a long-time teacher in the Quincy Public Schools and a Eucharistic Minister in Resurrection Parish in Hingham. Diane will be remembered for her warm and loving heart, kind friendship and strong faith. Cherished daughter of the late Milton and Margaret Willard, and loving sister and best friend of Judy Willard of Hingham. A private burial has already been held, and a celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date. However, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Diane may be made to the Linden Ponds Student Scholarship Fund, c/o Philanthropy, 203 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved