|
|
Diane (Cleary) Holmes, 66, of Plymouth died on August 2, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Wareham, November 3, 1952. Diane was the daughter of the late Emily (Bumpus) Santos and survived by her father Bob Santos of Wareham. She was educated in Wareham and was a graduate of Wareham High School. Following her education, Diane married the love of her life, her husband Stephen R. Holmes, who predeceased her on April 9, 2018. Diane had many hobbies. She was very artistic and enjoyed working on various craft projects. She also loved decorating her home for the different seasons. But most of all Diane enjoyed entertaining, welcoming her family and friends into her home and sharing their company. Diane was a devoted mother to her children, Stephen Holmes Jr., Denielle Holmes, her son-in-law Shawn Patti and her dog Brady, all of Plymouth. She also leaves her siblings, Cathy Mayhan, Cindy Lacourse, Bonnie Ward, Alice Litchfield, Brenda Johnson, Amy Touchton, Paul Santos, and Dale Santos. She also leaves behind her neighborhood friends and many relatives of the Holmes family who she cherished dearly. A celebration of life memorial service will take place on August 10 at the Garibaldi Club in Plymouth at 1 pm. Cremation will take place in Vine Hills Crematory. Donations in Dianes memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Plymouth, South Pond Chapel Restoration Project, 41 Westerly Rd, Plymouth MA. For online guest book and directions, visit: www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 6, 2019