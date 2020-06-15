Diane J. Loth
Diane J. (Kyller) Loth, 71 of Hanover, passed away on June 9, 2020. Born on May 5, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Evelyn (Muir) Kyller. Diane was the beloved wife of Walter C. Loth for nearly 48 years. Devoted mother of Kara Zielinski and her husband Patrick of Cohasset, Meredith Loth-Gonzales and her husband Gregory of Broomfield, Colo., and Amanda Loth of N.Y., N.Y. Dear sister of Arlene Littlewood of Quincy and the late Robert Kyller. Cherished grandmother of Lily, Benjamin and Liam Zielinski. Diane's greatest joys were her family and English Setters. She had an innate ability to make everyone who entered her life feel special. Diane's creativity and artistic talent shined through in all her endeavors and enhanced all special occasions, from holidays, to showers, to weddings. She was a national award-winning dance costume designer who made magic happen with sequins, glitter, and her trusty glue gun. Diane was an extremely giving, generous, and charitable woman. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to one of the charities near and dear to heart: Samaritan's Purse, Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude's Hospital, or the American Heart Association. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, June 17, from 4 - 7 p.m. In following state guidelines, all visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. All other services will be private. For directions and an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Mary Jo Cunningham
Acquaintance
