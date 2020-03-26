|
Diane Marie (Sullivan) DeGirolamo, age 55, of Randolph, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, March 23, 2020. Diane was the loving wife for 31 years of Robert DeGirolamo of Randolph, formerly of Brockton. She was the daughter of Timothy Sullivan of Middleboro and Donna (Vachon) Spearin of Raynham. In addition to her husband and parents, Diane is also survived by her stepmother, Lois Sullivan of Middleboro; and her siblings, John Spearin of East Taunton, Christina Hammond and her husband John of Carver and Zahira Julie Allen of New Lebanon, N.Y. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Frank DeGirolamo and his wife Debbie; and sister-in-law, Nancy Webby and her husband Mike. Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. A memorial gathering to celebrate Dianes life will be held at a later date in the Conley Funeral Home. Date and time will be updated on the Conley Funeral Home web site and Facebook page. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service. Please consider donations in Diane's name to the American Liver Association, c/o Memorial Donations, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10014 or Animal Protection Center of SE Mass, 1300 West Elm Ext., Brockton, MA 02301.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2020