Diane Phyllis Shapiro (Friedman), age 86, passed away at her assisted living facility in Stamford, CT. Diane was the wife of the Late Harold Shapiro. She leaves her son Ricky Grossman and wife Susan of Branford, CT, grandaughters Melanie Grossman of North Haven, CT and Rachel and her husband Noah Ahmed of Fairfield, CT, and great-grandsons Noah and Charles Ahmed of Fairfield, CT. Born Sept 15, 1933 to Max and Eve Friedman, Diane grew up in Quincy, Mass. She worked in many office positions over the years and moved to Branford, CT 10 years ago. Diane was a real battler, as she won against both Cancer and Covid 19. Graveside service at 1pm on Monday 7/13 at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy. Donations can be made in her name to Dementia Society of America
, www.dementiasociety.org