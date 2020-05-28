Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane R. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane R. Clark Obituary
Diane Rosalie (Pinto) Clark, of Carver, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston on May 22, 2020, at the age of eighty-three. She was the beloved wife of sixty-three years to Donald H. Clark of Carver. She was the loving mother of Donald B. Clark of Middleborough, John W. Clark and his wife Cynthia of Wareham, and Christopher B. Clark and his wife Karen of Carver. She was the sister of John Pinto and his wife Diane of Hingham, Wayne Pinto and his wife Elizabeth of California, Rosalie Connell of Florida and the late Dennis Pinto. Diane was born on October 14, 1936 in Plymouth to John M. and Ida Rosalie (Monteiro) Pinto. She resided in Plymouth until moving to Carver in 1970. She was a Customer Service Representative for Twinbrook Insurance Company. Diane loved traveling to Aruba with her family. She enjoyed her morning walks with her good friend, Marcia. She also, enjoyed knitting, line dancing and gardening. Diane was a wonderful mother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Services will be private. Interment will take place at Central Cemetery in Carver. Services were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -