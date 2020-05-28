|
Diane Rosalie (Pinto) Clark, of Carver, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston on May 22, 2020, at the age of eighty-three. She was the beloved wife of sixty-three years to Donald H. Clark of Carver. She was the loving mother of Donald B. Clark of Middleborough, John W. Clark and his wife Cynthia of Wareham, and Christopher B. Clark and his wife Karen of Carver. She was the sister of John Pinto and his wife Diane of Hingham, Wayne Pinto and his wife Elizabeth of California, Rosalie Connell of Florida and the late Dennis Pinto. Diane was born on October 14, 1936 in Plymouth to John M. and Ida Rosalie (Monteiro) Pinto. She resided in Plymouth until moving to Carver in 1970. She was a Customer Service Representative for Twinbrook Insurance Company. Diane loved traveling to Aruba with her family. She enjoyed her morning walks with her good friend, Marcia. She also, enjoyed knitting, line dancing and gardening. Diane was a wonderful mother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Services will be private. Interment will take place at Central Cemetery in Carver. Services were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2020