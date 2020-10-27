1/
Diane Tooher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Tooher, of Hanover, passed away on October 19, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Weymouth, in 1962, Diane was the second child of the late Joan (Niemi) and Dennis Tooher. Diane was a graduate of Hanover High School and worked for many years at Eye Health Services in Weymouth. She was an avid camper, enjoying many trips to Mount Greylock in western Massachusetts with friends and family. Diane enjoyed playing sports and rooting for all the Boston sports teams. She also was "Mom" to her golden retrievers, Holly and Bailey. Diane is survived by her longtime partner Philip (Skip) Owens; her sisters, Debbie Tooher of Boca Raton, FL and Joanne Tooher Stewart of Chula Vista, CA; as well as her nephew Elijah and niece Lily. Funeral arrangements for Diane are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth. Please visit at: www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message of condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brigham and Women's Hospital. Memorial services will be announced at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved