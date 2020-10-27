Diane Tooher, of Hanover, passed away on October 19, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Weymouth, in 1962, Diane was the second child of the late Joan (Niemi) and Dennis Tooher. Diane was a graduate of Hanover High School and worked for many years at Eye Health Services in Weymouth. She was an avid camper, enjoying many trips to Mount Greylock in western Massachusetts with friends and family. Diane enjoyed playing sports and rooting for all the Boston sports teams. She also was "Mom" to her golden retrievers, Holly and Bailey. Diane is survived by her longtime partner Philip (Skip) Owens; her sisters, Debbie Tooher of Boca Raton, FL and Joanne Tooher Stewart of Chula Vista, CA; as well as her nephew Elijah and niece Lily. Funeral arrangements for Diane are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth. Please visit at: www.CCShepherd.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brigham and Women's Hospital. Memorial services will be announced at a later time.