Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:30 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Dianna McDonough Obituary
Dianna (Barton) McDonough, 66, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Born in Quincy, she was a daughter of the late Charles R. and Wrena O. (Kervin) Barton. Dianna was a graduate of Braintree High School, and was a Century 21 Real Estate Agent for many years. Dianna was the beloved wife of the late John F. McDonough, and the devoted mother of Janna Lentini and her husband David Klingenstein of Quincy, Alexandria Lentini of Quincy, and Paige Lentini of Baltimore MD. She was the stepmother of Keith McDonough; proud Grammy of Mia, Bryce and Emma. She was the sister of Norman Barton and Cindy Robinson of Bridgewater, and Holly Vernon of Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, with a prayer service beginning at 6:30. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Diannas memory to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW Suite 450, Washington D.C. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 31, 2020
