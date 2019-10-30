Home

MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:00 AM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Whitman, MA
Dianne Dodrill Obituary
Dianne (McGill) Dodrill, 53, from Whitman, originally from Hyde Park, passed away on October 25, 2019, at Mass General Hospital in Boston, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. She was the beloved daughter to late John W. and Shirley A. McGill of Hyde Park. She is survived by her best friend and husband, William "Billy" Dodrill Jr. of Whitman. Dianne is also survived by her children which she adored, Michelle Ruggiero of Fort Pierce, Fla., Bryan Walter of Palm Beach Gardens. Fla., Sam Dodrill of Whitman, Chandler Dodrill of Kingston. She also has two grandchildren that she loved very much, Chase and Vinny. Dianne is survived by her beloved siblings, Jack McGill and wife Mary of Leigh High Acres, Fla., Kevin and his wife Karen McGill of Hingham; and her sister, Cheryl Girvan of Whitman; and many nieces and nephew. Dianne's life were her kids and grandkids and family which she adored and loved spending time with them. She loved babies and toddlers prior to her getting sick she worked at the Busy Bee Day Care. Dianne loved her family and would be there to help anyone in need. She will be missed by all that she touched. Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, Friday, November 1, 5- 8 p.m. From the funeral home Saturday at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman, at 9 a.m. Interment will be private. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 30, 2019
