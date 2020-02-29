|
|
Dianne Elaine Campbell, age 61, of Newton, longtime resident of Hull and Braintree, died Feb. 23, 2020. She was the mother of Angela Campbell of Hull; and daughter of Charles (deceased) and Mildred Campbell-Bornas of Mashpee. Dianne is survived by her brothers, Gary Campbell of Port St. Lucie, Florida (Iva) and Brian Campbell of Pembroke (Eugenia Coronado). Also survived by nieces, Abigail and Grace of Boxford, Tiffany of Florida; and nephew, Dylan of Boxford. Services are being held at Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St., Braintree. Prayer service is open to all on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. and visiting hours 4-7 p.m. A private burial will be on Monday. In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting donations to be made in her memory to the organizations she loved. They can be made to Hull Seaside Animal Rescue, 487 Nantasket Ave., Hull, MA 02045, hsar.org/donate or to God's Care Children Foundation, 7410 Six Mile Road, NorthVille, MI 48168, godcarechildrenfoundation.org/donate.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 29, 2020