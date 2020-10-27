Dianne M. Boudreau of Weymouth, died October 23, 2020. Dianne was born in Boston and lived in Brighton and Weymouth, attending Hunt School, Central Jr. High School and Weymouth High School, graduating in 1960. Her education continued at Catherine Laboure School of Nursing, graduating in 1963 and in 1986 she graduated from Bridgewater State College with a B.S. degree in psychology. Dianne had a successful career in nursing at Carney Hospital as a night nursing supervisor, retiring in 2008 after 40 years of service. She enjoyed summers at her home in Plymouth, was an avid gardener and could often be found reading and doing crafts. Dianne traveled to England, Canada, Mexico, most of the Caribbean Islands, Louisiana, Texas and the entire east coast of the USA. Beloved wife of 28 years to the late Paul Boudreau. Devoted mother of Jeffrey Boudreau of Braintree, Michelle Douglas and her fiancee Alan Auriemma of Hanson and David Boudreau of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of the late Amaya Douglas. Daughter of the late Ernest and Marie Viau. Loving sister of Brian Viau and his wife Pam of Florida. Also survived by extended family and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with Dianne's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. Live streaming of Diannes Funeral Mass will be available on the website as well. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.