Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne M. Nash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne M. Nash Obituary
Dianne M. Nash, age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John M. Devoted mother of Patricia Power and her husband Sean of Quincy, Kerry Nash of Braintree, Dianne Nash and John Nash, both of Quincy and Thomas Nash and his wife Valarie of Weymouth. Sister of John Burke of Winchester and the late Donald Burke. Also survived by 10 loving grandchildren and caring nieces and nephews. Dianne formerly worked in home health care. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton. Burial in Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -