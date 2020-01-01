|
Dianne M. Nash, age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John M. Devoted mother of Patricia Power and her husband Sean of Quincy, Kerry Nash of Braintree, Dianne Nash and John Nash, both of Quincy and Thomas Nash and his wife Valarie of Weymouth. Sister of John Burke of Winchester and the late Donald Burke. Also survived by 10 loving grandchildren and caring nieces and nephews. Dianne formerly worked in home health care. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton. Burial in Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 1, 2020