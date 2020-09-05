1/
Dianne Platt
Dianne Platt of East Bridgewater, formerly of Quincy, died August 30, 2020, at age 74. Loving daughter of the late Eunice and Albert Platt, she is survived by her brother Dennis Platt and wife Sharon, niece Kristen and husband Seth Jodwin and their 3 children all are in CT; loving Godmother of Derek Nelson of Hingham and her dear friend for 52 years, Karen Nelson of East Bridgewater. Dianne was born April 20, 1946, in Manchester, CT. She graduated from Eastern Nazarene College in Wollaston and spent her life in music as a vocalist, organist, choir director, and piano teacher in Quincy and surrounding towns. Private burial in East Cemetery, Manchester, CT. Please sign our online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 5, 2020.
