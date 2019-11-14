|
Dianne (McGuire) Sullivan of Weymouth, died November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of 41 years to Mark Sullivan of Weymouth, she was the loving mother of Marc Sullivan and his wife Kathleen of Weymouth, Alyson Williams and her husband Leonard of Plymouth, Cara Shea and her husband Owen of Easton, and Julie Sullivan of Weymouth; cherished GeeGee of Charlotte, Emily, Owen, and John; caring sister of Sandra Dalessio and Nancy Heffernan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dianne received her master's degree in education and worked as a Special Education teacher for many years at the East Middle School in Braintree. She was a skillful baker always creating a special treat. Dianne and her family had a summer home in Hull, which was a special place for Dianne. Her and her friends were known as "The Circle" and would spend countless hours chatting and enjoying each others company on Gunrock Beach. Dianne's main passion in life was her family, especially her 4 grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dianne may be made to Jimmy Fund, i/c of Amy's Army, 1309 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 14, 2019