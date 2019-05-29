Home

Dina M. DeLuca-Tinney Obituary
Dina M. DeLuca-Tinney passed away peacefully and surrounded with love on May 22, 2019, following a five-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband of 23 years, Dennis J. Tinney of Quincy; her dear friend and sister-in-law, Dianne (Tinney) McDonough and her husband Stephen of Quincy; her sister-in-law, Sandra (Tinney) Gillikin and her husband Richard of Beaufort, N.C.; and her brothers, Dana M. DeLuca and his wife Susan of Westwood, David A. DeLuca and his wife Margaret Joyce of Nottingham, N.H., Daryl J. DeLuca of Boston, and Daniel C. DeLuca and his wife Emily Lowell of Aurora, Maine. Dina was the devoted and much loved aunt of many nieces and nephews, including Rachel (Tinney) Potter, Adam and Michael Tinney, and Madeline, Grace and Abigail McDonough. She is also survived by a large and loving family of aunts and cousins, as well as many close friends. Born July 7, 1961, in Quincy, Dina was the cherished daughter of the late Mario C. and Dina J. (Cellini) DeLuca. Dina was a graduate of Quincy High School and attended Boston University where she studied photojournalism. She owned and operated Dina-Rota Photography for many years with her business partner and close friend, Thomas Rota. For the past 16 years, Dina and her husband have been part-time residents of Freedom, N.H., where they spent many happy days at their home, Camp Elsie, boating and canoeing on Ossipee Lake and hiking the surrounding mountains. Dina was a humble and accomplished artist whose talent encompassed photography, oil painting, and drawing. With her beautiful smile and sense of humor Dina would light up any room she entered. She treated people with love and respect and truly left a mark on every life she touched. Dina had a profound effect on all who knew her and she will never be forgotten. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington Street, Weymouth, on Saturday, June 1, from 2-6 p.m. Committal service at Blue Hill Cemetery on Monday, June 3, at noon. Those attending should gather outside the cemetery office at 700 West Street, Braintree. If desired, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Dina M. DeLuca at danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/dinadeluca or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 29, 2019
