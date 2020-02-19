|
Dolores "Lori" Barbara (Dempsey) Jennings, age 96, of Foxboro, formerly of Braintree and Quncy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved mother of Claire Logan and her husband Terrance of Golden, Colo., William Jennings and his wife Elizabeth of Bedford, N.H., Linda Courtiss and her partner Michael O'Connell of Plymouth, Jack Jennings and his wife Joyce of Belmont and Diane Ames and her husband Joe of Foxboro. Sister of William Dempsey of Dover and the late Claire Corcoran, Leo Dempsey, Dorothea Madden and Gerard Dempsey. Also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, February 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxboro. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence and view the full obituary please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsosnfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lori's memory to Life Care Center of West Bridgewater, Attn: Phyllis | Activities Center, 765 W. Center Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 19, 2020