Dolores Leary, 85, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. She was happily married to John J. "Jack" Leary Jr. for 47 years before his passing in 2008. Dolores will forever be in the hearts of her loving children, Karen Bisegna and her husband Tony, Susan Hollis and her husband Kevin, Catherine Weitnauer and her husband Kit, Brendan Leary and his wife Erinn, Michael Leary and his wife Becky; and daughter-in-law, Lesley Leary; and their families, Jack and Kelsey Leary, Ally and Drew Bisegna, Rebecca and Christopher Hollis, Carson, John and Anna Weitnauer, Kiernan, Declan, and Brigid Leary, Madelyn, Nora and Owen Leary. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary Bergin and Joanne Maher; along with many nieces and nephews. Dolores was predeceased in death by her husband John J. "Jack" Leary Jr., her son, John J. "Jack" Leary III, her parents, her sister, Ginny, and her brothers, Victor and Raymond. Born and raised in Jamaica Plain, Dolores lived in Scituate for almost 60 years with Jack. They raised their family in the house that they built together in Scituate. She worked at Cohasset Savings Bank. Dolores enjoyed playing cards, cooking and spending time with her friends. Dolores will be remembered as a kind, sweet and caring woman who was loved and will be missed by all. A funeral service will be held in Dolores' honor on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony's Church, 2 Summer St., Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to . Words of comfort may be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.hardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 7, 2019