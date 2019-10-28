The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores S. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores S. Murphy Obituary
Dolores S. (Montecalvo) Murphy, of Rockland, died October 25, 2019. Loving mother of John D. Murphy and wife Faye of Rockland, Steven K. Murphy and wife Joanne Cullen of Kingston, Christine Coyle and husband Vincent Coyle, Jr. of Pembroke, Brian J. Murphy and wife Casey of Plymouth, and Kelly L. Murphy of Lowell. Sister of Marie Scully of Billerica and the late Walter Anderson. Devoted "Grammers" to David, Tyler, Alyson, Vincent, III, Calvin, Audrey, Tucker, Zoe, Lucy and Keven Meyer, wife Dina Meyer and their family. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church in Hanover at 9 a.m. Burial at a later date. Donations in memory of Dolores may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now