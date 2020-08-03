Domenic P. Iaria, of Hingham, died July 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite "Peggy" (Cronin) Iaria, his four children, Antonio Iaria and wife Rebecca, Annmarie Coyle and husband Robert, Joseph Iaria and wife Monica, Angela Iaria, three sisters Elizabeth Barbuto, Angelina Iaria, and Barbara Adams, and brother Thomas. He had 11 grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholas, Robert, Antonio, Richard, Rosie, Robert, Domenic, Joseph, Kevin and Bella and many close nieces and nephews. Domenic was born January 26, 1935, to Antonio Iaria and Giuseppina Iaria (Sorrentino) who immigrated from Calabria, Italy. Dom as he was known by everyone grew up and raised his family in Hingham. In a tight knit Italian neighborhood, his parents Antonio and Giuseppina created, they instilled in him the joy of family, friends and the benefits of a hard day's work. In 1955 he purchased a bulldozer and truck and began a lifelong career in excavation. In February 1966, he married his true love Peggy - she ran the office and Dom ran the bulldozer. In 1971 he and his brother Tom founded Iaria Bros. Inc. The company is still family run and Domenic was proud that he never retired. Three generations of Iarias - he was able to work side by side with his sons Tony and Joe as they took over day to day operations and his daughters Angie and Annmarie are running the office and also his grandsons in the field. Married to Peggy for 54 years, he was a man who believed in working hard and the rewards of a simple life. He purchased a saw mill to use in his time off, loved to garden, loved farm life; raising pigs, donkeys and the occasional bull. He kept his Italian heritage alive by making homemade wine and sausages with friends and family. He taught all his grandchildren how to chop wood and plant a vegetable garden, creating many special memories for the next generation. Always willing to laugh and if he had the time tell a great story, he was blessed with many, many friends. Dom was always someone his friends and family could depend on - ready to help at a moments notice. Dom would take the occasional vacation now and then, he and Peggy went on many cruises, visited Disney World with their kids, family, friends, and grandkids. He often went to their "The Camp in New Hampshire to relax by chopping wood and mowing his fields. He hiked down the Grand Canyon, went to Alaska twice and visited the small towns in Italy where his parents were born. Even though he loved these trips, he was never far from a tractor, excavator, his old Ford or golf cart wearing his signature engineer cap. A man a little larger than life who believed the old world way was the only way, Dom will be forever in his family's hearts. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doms name to the Weymouth Food Pantry, PO Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189. Please see www.Keohane.com
for online condolences.