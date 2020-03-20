|
Domenica A. "Mamie" (Pagano) Curley, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on March 17, 2020, at the age of 83. Mamie was the daughter of the late Antonio and Antonina (Ingegneri) Pagano; predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph A. Curley Jr., with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage; sister of the late Frances Puleio and her husband Joseph and Susie Puleio; sister-in-law of Joseph Puleio of Norwell; loving mother of Ann McWatters and her husband Russell of Westwood, Alice O'Callaghan and her husband Michael of Hingham, Joseph Curley and his wife Michele of Marshfield and Jennifer Anderson of Westwood; devoted grandmother of Theresa, Kathleen, Allison, Andrew, Victoria, Nicholas and Elizabeth; dear cousin of Ann and Joe Russo, Mary Flynn and her late husband Richard; caring Godmother of Barbara Flynn; dear aunt and great-aunt of the Puleio and Graney families. Mamie enjoyed a long career as a secretary to Dr. John Looney and PA Bob Harris at Milton Hospital. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of Braintree. Mamie resided at Grove Manor in Braintree, where she made many friends and thoroughly enjoyed her days. Due to the current environment, private services will be held at the Cartwright Funeral Home, Friday, March 20. Family and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of life at a future date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Mamies name to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020