Donald A. Gillis "Wishy", 87, of North Port, Fla., formerly of Rockland, died on June 22, 2019. Donald was born on May 1, 1932, son of the late John and Jessie (MacLennen) Gillis. Wishy was raised and educated in Rockland. Donald joined the Army in 1952. He served with the 2nd Mortar Battalion in Korea. He was employed by the HH Arnold Company for 39 years as a machinist until his retirement. Wishy was a devoted parishioner at The Holy Family Church in Rockland for over 60 years having served the parish in many capacities. Mr. Gillis loved the game of hockey. He was a talented player and coach for many years. He also enjoyed playing softball, having played and coached in The Rockland Softball League for many years. As a big fan of Rockland High School sports, Wishy regularly attended the boy's basketball games for some 40 years. Mr. Gillis is survived by his devoted Wife of 61 years, Joan M. (Collyer) Gillis of Rockland. Father of Scott Gillis of Fla., Sharon Gillis of Fla., and Susan Gillis and her significant other, Joseph McArdle of Quincy. Brother of Patricia Burns, Alexander Gillis, Mary Steppe John Gillis, Florence White, Theresa Haggerty, Margaret Ryan, Neil Gillis, and Joseph Gillis. Brother-in-law of, Nancy Carle, Edith Ferguson, and Irene Collyer. Grandfather of Steven, Donald, and the late Alec Gillis and Shayne Redmond and Cassidy Redmond. Also survived by, 6 great-grandchildren, many friends, nieces, and nephews. The Gillis Family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Wishy's life in The Magoun - Biggins Funeral Home, Rockland, MA 02370 on Sunday July 7, 2019 from 2 - 5 p.m. A funeral Mass celebrated on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9 in The Holy Family Church in Rockland. Burial will follow in The Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019