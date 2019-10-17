|
Donald A. "Don" Lofgren of Weymouth, died September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Valerie J. Lofgren (DiGravio) of Weymouth, he was the loving father of Brien Lofgren and his wife Debra of Weymouth, Dawn Walsh and her husband Kevin of Carver, Lisa Pacino and her husband Robert Jr. of Weymouth and Steven Lofgren and his wife Karen of Hull; devoted grandfather of Eric, Samantha, Katrina, Emily, Ryan, Cameron, Brandon, Dominic, Madison, Tristan, Lilly, Colby, and Charley Cate; cherished great-grandfather of Brayden, Owen, Danny, Autumn, Maddox, Adalyn and Austin; adored son of the late Edwin and Florence Lofgren; caring brother of Edwin Lofgren Jr. and his wife Angie of Hanover and Philip Lofgren of Weymouth; dear friend of Bob Charlton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Don worked as a service manager for Mass Tire in Weymouth for many years. He was an active member in the Weymouth Elks and cherished the times spent at the club. Don was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening, camping and cooking, especially the family's favorite, turkey soup. He was a stock car racing enthusiast and visited Daytona multiple times. He also enjoyed his second home in New Hampshire where he visited year round. Don was a Boston sports fan and would cheer on all of the Boston sports teams. His main passion in life was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial service on Sunday, October 20, at 1 p.m. in Pilgrim Congregational, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 17, 2019