Donald B. Heath, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a Korean War Veteran having served in the United States Air Force "Keepin em flying". Donald was an amazing artist. His passion for nature, birds, and sports influenced his artwork. He was an active member of the Quincy, Braintree, Weymouth, and Abington Art Associations. He loved to show his work at community art events such as the Marshfield Fair and Quincy ArtsFest. He passed on his knowledge to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid Red Sox and Bruins fan. He loved to go to spring training games in Florida, which was like his second home. Haines City was his "happy place" where he would enjoy sitting outside by the lake sketching wildlife, taking day trips to his favorite attractions, and spending time with the McKays. Don will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him. Husband of Elsie M. (Zanolli) Heath. Father of Donna Madden and her late husband Michael of Weymouth, Judith Cullen and her husband John of Hull, Donald Heath Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Whitman, Jeffery Heath of Weymouth, Diane Millen and her husband Jonathan of Weymouth, and John Heath and his wife Maureen of Abington. Grampy to Jessie and her husband Edmund, Justin, Daniel and his wife Corinne, Steven, Brian and his wife Sara, Michael, Danielle, Kelci, Emily, Joseph, Jessie, Meghan, and Nicollette. Great-grampy to Isla, Olivia, Kellan, Anthony, Brielle, and Matilda. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Gladys Heath, and his brother Norman E. Heath Jr. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday from 10 - 12 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home,South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), followed by his funeral service at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Braintree Community Art Center, 1969 Washington St., Braintree MA 02184, 781-348-9241. See www.Keohane.com (http://www.Keohane.com) for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 13, 2019