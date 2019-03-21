Donald B. "Donny" "Grampy" McLeod, age 81, of Weymouth passed away on March 20, 2019. Don was born and raised in Quincy, before moving to Weymouth, where he lived the rest of his life. He graduated Weymouth High School in 1956, where he met his high school sweetheart Marilyn. After graduating from Boston University in 1960, Don married Marilyn and has been a loving husband for over 58 years. He worked in the insurance industry for over 35 years. Don had been a deacon at First Church in Weymouth and was a former member of the Weymouth Elks. Don loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching his sons and grandchildren play sports, summer vacations with family down the Cape, bowling and cribbage. Don is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn McLeod (Nelson) of Weymouth; his children, Donald McLeod Jr. and wife Sue from Kentucky, Timothy McLeod and wife Kelly from Pembroke, and Chris McLeod and wife Chrissy of Weymouth; loving grandfather to Kaitlin, Maggie, Meghan, Quinn, Matt, Sean, and Colin. Don is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Harold and Florence, his brother, Doug McLeod and sister, Roberta Larmey. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Don on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Square), Weymouth. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date. Donations in memory of Don may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or First Church in Weymouth, 17 Church St., Weymouth, MA 02189. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary