Donald Carl Fraser, formerly of Marshfield, and Mahwah, N.J., died on October 21, 2019, in Naples, Fla., from complications related to his eight-year challenge with Lewy Body Dementia. He was exactly one month short of his 80th birthday. Donald had been living in Naples, Fla., for the last several years following his retirement from a forty-year career with Western Union. Donald was born in Randolph. Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling with family and friends. He was also an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Those who mourn Donald's passing include son, Richard Fraser of Marshfield; daughter, Pamela Fraser-Murray and husband Michael Murray of Hanson; daughter, Patricia Lorray and partner Richard Nelson of Brockton; son, Donald Fraser and wife Nancy of Walpole; grandchildren, Ronald Cunningham of Brockton, Derek Cunningham of Holbrook, Will and Owen Fraser of Walpole, and Erin and Lacey Fraser of Westford; and great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Landon, Brinley, Georgia and Austin. Donald is also survived by his former wife, Marion Harrington of Venice, Fla.; and his partner, Esterlee Nason of Naples, Fla. A memorial service was held in Naples, Fla. Donations in Donald's memory may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or online at www.lbda.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019
