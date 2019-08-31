|
Donald E. Ellis, 89, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Benchmark at Plymouth Crossings in Plymouth, after a short illness. He was the husband of the late Joan (Barry) Ellis. Born in Portland, Maine, he was raised and educated in Portland and was a graduate of Portland schools. He was also a graduate of Brown University. Mr. Ellis was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a longtime resident of Stoughton. Mr. Ellis worked as a Civil Engineer for Sigma Instruments in Braintree for many years, retiring in several years ago. He was a member of the Plant Engineers Club and the West Stoughton Civic Association. He was a longtime, active member of the First Congregational Church in Stoughton, serving as a trustee for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, dancing and bowling. Mr. Ellis was the father of Laura Ellis and her husband James Jorritsma of Carver and the late Gregory Ellis. He was the grandfather of Dana Lloyd and his wife Karen of Calif., and the brother of Kenneth Ellis of Ill. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Danyel and Chevy Lloyd. Funeral services will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton, on Tuesday, at 12 p.m. Visiting hours prior to the services from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2019