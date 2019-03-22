|
|
Donald E. Milley, aged 78, lifelong resident of Hingham , passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2019 of complications from a stroke. Don was the son of the late Chesley and Sophie (MacQuarrie) Milley. He is survived by his loving wife, Freda (MacDougall) Milley, daughter Barbara (Milley) Gorczyca and husband Gary, grandsons Alexander and Nicholas, and sister Evelyn (Milley) Isbell of Titusville, Fla. Don is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Don was a retired Hingham Firefighter and EMT, as well as an electronic engineer, working for the Microspring Company and on the Apollo Project. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he held a very high clearance in radio maintenance in occupied Berlin. He was also in the color guard for the VFW and American Legion; on the medical corp of the Valley of Boston Masonic Temple; Chaplain for Old Colony Masonic Temple; and member of Berlin 46 Masonic Outpost, the first Masonic lodge Don joined. The Shriners and Knights Templar were other fraternal orders of which he was also active and a member in long standing. Visiting hours are Sunday, March 24, from 3 - 6 p.m. followed by funeral service on Monday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org), or Norwell VNA and Hospice (www.nvna.org). For additional information and online guest book visit www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019