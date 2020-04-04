Home

Donald F. Damon

Donald F. Damon Obituary
Donald "Don" Francis Damon, lifelong resident of Scituate, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at the age of 91. He was the loving son of the late Ernest and Helen (Newcomb) Damon, and his loving sister Nancy Damon Wescott and his brother the late Richard Damon. Don was the longtime partner of Ann BoBo Cosgrove. He is survived by his children Donald Damon (Cindy), Steven Damon (Pamela), Martin Damon (Denise), Thomas Damon, Timothy Damon (Teresa), Linda Damon Briggs and Brenda Cosgrove. In addition, he is survived by his 17 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, and many caring nieces and nephews. Don served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He worked as an accomplished carpenter at General Dynamics in Quincy, MA for 27 years. He was known to enjoy his West Corner Hull friends and was an avid golfer at Rockland Golf Course. He loved his golf getaways in Palm Beach. He was loved by all who knew him and can be defined as an extremely dedicated and hard worker. A special debt of gratitude is extended to the nurses and staff at Royal Nursing Home. A celebration of life will be held at a future date at Union Congregational Church, in Braintree, MA. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his name to St. Judes Hospital. Please visit www.bostoncremation.org to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020
