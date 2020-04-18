|
|
Donald F. Edwards, of Randolph, formerly of Roxbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 13, 2020, after a brief illness, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Elaine M. Edwards. Loving Father of the late Donald F. Edwards Jr. and his wife Susan of MO, and Karen A. White of Randolph. Brother of Joan Christiano of Carver, the late Dorothy Bulger, Margaret MacGillivary, Alvin Edwards, Walter Edwards and Robert Edwards Jr. Devoted grandfather of John F. White and his wife Alaina Urquhart-White of Easton, Jessica, Chloe, Logan, Alexis, and Ethan Edwards, all of MO, and Christina Wright of FL. Dear great-grandfather of Isla, Lennon and Luna White. Dearest Brother-in-law to Gail Pataillot of CA; uncle to Kathi Bulger and Timothy Mullaney, Susan Christiano, Wayne Edwards and his wife Terri, Laurie and Wayne Pataillot of CA; as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Donald was born in Boston where he grew up and was educated. He enjoyed his time with family and friends. He loved antique cars and car auctions and shows, the Golden Girls, old western shows and movies, building wishing wells and wooden animals he made for his great-grandchildren and Thanksgiving style turkey dinners and making his famous Pineapple Rice and Cream dessert for every holiday. He loved spending time in his yard and with all of our wonderful neighborhood friends: Rita, Brian and Matt, Jean and Russ, Roberta and Joe, Irene and Joe, Betty Ann, Mariann and their families. And all of his old and new neighbors and friends. He lived in Roxbury for several years before moving to Randolph over 55 years ago. He was retired from the Town of Randolph School Department where he was a Custodian at the Lyons Elementary School in Randolph. He enjoyed visits from our beloved Puggle Bailey. A special thank you to his friends at the RAH Federal Credit Union: Donna, Maria, Maria, Donna; and the wonderful nurses and doctors at the Beth Israel Deaconess Milton Hospital. Don (Mr. Ed) will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Services will be private. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, and in light of the current restrictions placed on such events, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, please consider making a donation to the Randolph Fire Department's annual toy drive each December. Our Dad delivered toys every holiday season as he wanted every boy and girl to receive a gift that would make them smile. For additional information directions or to leave a sympathy message, visit our website at www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020