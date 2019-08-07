|
Donald F. Howie, age 78, of Quincy, entered into eternal life on August 2, 2019. Donald was born and raised in Dorchester and Roxbury and has lived in North Quincy for 45 years. Mr. Howie was a burner at the General Dynamics Shipyard in Quincy. After the shipyard closed, he worked at Boston Scientific medical device Corp. in Quincy. Donald was a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Braintree Council 1462 and a member of the 4th degree Cardinal O'Connell Assembly. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (Schell) Howie. Devoted father of Donald F. Jr. of Quincy, Michael and his wife Noreen of Scituate, Christopher and his wife Maryellen of Braintree and Colby Deering, formerly of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Allyson, Dylan, Matthew, Lillian, Rebecca and Rosaleen. Beloved brother of the late Mary L. Masterson and the late Thomas Howie. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., North Quincy on Saturday, August 10, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are omitted. Please omit flowers. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to: Neo-natal ICU at South Shore Hospital, 55 Fogg Rd., South Weymouth 02190. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth Landing. For messages and directions, visit clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 7, 2019