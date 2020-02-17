The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Hingham, MA
View Map
Donald J. Grief Obituary
Donald J. Grief 96, of Hingham, died at his home on Friday February 14, 2020. Born in the Bronx, N.Y. he was a son of the late Harold G. Grief and Eva L. (Moore). Donald earned a bachelor's degree in marine science from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy, and a bachelor's degree in economics from Boston College. He was a WWII United States Navy Veteran. Donald was Director of Purchasing at Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Instrumentation Lab which at the time was involved with the development of the guidance systems for NASA space missions. Donald was later employed by Stone & Webster as well as United Engineers. Donald was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. (Shanahan) Grief, and the devoted father of Stephen Grief and his wife Diane of Scituate, Alyson Silvia and her husband Robert of Cohasset, Joanna McGowan and her husband Charles of Scituate, and is survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Barbara Bisson and Michael Grief. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Services Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the funeral home prior to the funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Donald's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020
