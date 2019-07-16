The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Hingham, MA
Donald J. McLaughlin Obituary
Donald J. McLaughlin, a longtime resident of Hingham, most recently of The Pinehills in Plymouth, died on July 13, 2019. Don proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was the recipient of the Bronze Star. His working career spanned more than 50 years in banking, 30 years with Provident Institution for Savings in Boston. Don enjoyed traveling, golf and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Sheila (Gray) McLaughlin of Weymouth; devoted father of Karen McGinn and her husband Richard of Hingham, Paul McLaughlin and his wife Emily of Milton, Susan Moore and her husband Thomas of Darien, Conn., Kevin McLaughlin and his wife Peggy of Weymouth, Linda Butcher and her husband Ben of Boston and Gail Peck and her husband Richard of Dallas, Texas; cherished Papa to 11 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 3-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Assoc., 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 16, 2019
