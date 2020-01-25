|
|
Donald J. Woodbury, 69, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of Deborah J. (Goff) Woodbury. He leaves behind his daughters Jessica L. (Woodbury) Munson and husband, Jeffrey, and Kathryn J. (Woodbury) Becker and husband Justin, loving granddaughters, Kara A. Becker, Eva G. Becker and Sophia L. Becker. He is survived by his brothers, Robert F. Woodbury, Jr. and Lawrence A. Woodbury, his sisters, Monica A. (Woodbury) Irish and husband, Donald, and Margret L. (Woodbury) Logan, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was born on June 5, 1950 to the late Robert F. Woodbury and Marian M. (Green) Woodbury. He grew up in Halifax and attended Silver Lake Regional High School, class of 1968. He was employed by, and retired from, Sacred Heart Elementary School in Kingston. His passion was his family, his garden and the Red Sox. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and being a stay-at-home grampy. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 27, at St. Joseph Parish, 272 Main St., Kingston, MA 02364 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donalds name to a . To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 25, 2020