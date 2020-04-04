Home

Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Donald K. Kennedy Obituary
Donald K. Kennedy of Quincy passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020 at age 68. A lifelong Quincy resident, he was a Vietnam Combat Veteran, US Army Rangers and worked as a carpenter in the Carpenter's Union. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and fishing with his friends. The son of the late Wilbur and F. Jean (Melanson) Kennedy, Don was the loving father of Shawn Kennedy and his wife Michelle of Quincy; dear grandfather of Rory; beloved brother of Diane Campbell of FL, Debbie Shaigley of MD, Darlene Clausen of NY, Doreen Robinson of VT and David Kennedy of FL; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In light of current events services will be held at a future date. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020
