Donald LaForrest Petersen, 70, of Lincoln, RI, passed away on July 25, 2020, at his sons home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his four children Nicole (Petersen) Lavoie and husband Tom, Kenneth Petersen and wife Kristen, Angie LaBonte and Chris Mallette. Don is the grandfather of Zachary, Nickolas and Layla Lavoie, Molly Kucinski and Maddox Petersen and Caiden Bailey. He is the brother of Robert Petersen, Carol Petersen, the late David Petersen, Cathy (Petersen) Poston and Cheryl (Petersen) Dolson. He is an uncle to Amy Drouet, Jennifer Truong, Mark and the late John Petersen, Charles, David and Rachel Poston and a great uncle to Kaylee and Cassidy Truong and Dylan and Logan Drouet. He is the Cat Dad of Max and Milo who have settled into their new home with Dons family. Mr. Petersen was born and raised in Weymouth, and was the son of the late Rachel (Hayden) Petersen and Egon Ken Petersen. He graduated from Weymouth High School in 1968 and lived his life in various areas of New England, including Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island. He found peace in nature whether it was gardening, walking, sitting by the beach or through meditation. In a world where you can be anything... Be Kind. Memorial service will be held graveside at Lakeview Cemetery at 355 Pond Street, S. Weymouth, on Saturday, August 8 at 11 a.m. The family requests that you come as you are and encourages Patriots, Red Sox, cat and/or kindness attire to honor Don. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dons memory to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, (https://woonsocketcatsanctuary.weebly.com
) or John D.L. Petersen Memorial Fund, Peace Corps, 1111 20th Street NW, Washington, DC 20526. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located in Weymouth. Please visit www. CCShepherd.com
