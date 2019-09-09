|
Donald N. Savoie, 82, of Quincy, died Friday morning, August 2, 2019, surrounded by his family at his brother's home in Lowell, after a brief illness. He was born June 29, 1937, in Lowell, Massachusetts, son of the late Henry and Bernadette (Dion) Savoie. Donald had been a proud resident of Quincy for over 40 years. Mr. Savoie was the owner of Don's Joke Shop located in Quincy Center and was in business for nearly 45 years. Don enjoyed playing pranks and making people laugh. It truly was his passion in life and he was a friend to all. He also enjoyed traveling, going to the movies and visiting the casino. He will be remembered for being a generous and kind man who would help anyone whenever they needed something. Donald was predeceased by his sisters, Pauline Savoie and Jeanne Savoie and his brother Robert Savoie. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Connie Savoie of Lowell; two nephews, Richard Savoie and his wife, Danielle and Craig Savoie and his wife, Leigh; one niece Alyssa Savoie; three great-nephews, David Savoie, Zachary Savoie and Joshua Savoie; three great-nieces, Brianna Savoie, Abigail Savoie and Rachel Savoie; several cousins, and many friends within the wonderful community of Quincy. In lieu of services, and at Donald's request, those wishing to express sympathy may make a memorial donation to a local hospice care organization or the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 9, 2019