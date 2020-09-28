1/1
Donald P. Farwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Packard Farwell, 97, of Buzzards Bay, formerly of Mattapoisett, died suddenly Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Tobey Hospital following a period of declining health. He was the husband of Beverly (Morey) Farwell, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.
Born in Needham, son of the late Joseph Willard and Isabel (Farrow) Farwell, he lived in Mattapoisett and Sharon for most of his life.
Donald served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corps and the Signal Corps during World War II in the South West Pacific Theatre.
He was a graduate of Fairhaven High School, the Campbell School, and Bentley School of Accounting and Finance.
Donald was formerly employed for 20 years with the Boston engineering firm of Fay, Spofford and Thorndike, now FST. He was then elected to the office of Treasurer of the Town of Sharon, as which he served for 18 years, as well as serving as treasurer of the First Congregational Church of Sharon.
He was a member of the Mattapoisett Congregational Church, the Stone Street Strummers Banjo Band, Mattapoisett Historical Society Board of Directors, past President of the Massachusetts Collectors and Treasurers Association, and past President of the Norfolk County Municipal Finance Officers Association.
Donald enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved wife Beverly, annual visits to the Big E Exposition in Springfield, Celtic Thunder's music, traveling near and far, winter vacations in FL, where he was a faithful volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, and living in Mattapoisett with her harbor, Ned's Point, Buzzards Bay, Cleveland Ledge and the North Falmouth water tower in full view.
He is survived by his wife; three nieces, Sandra J. Bartlett of Barrington, RI, Joanne D. Hess of Clearwater, Fla., and Susan J. Dias of Dartmouth; his nephew, David F. Morey of Mattapoisett; seven great-nephews, Charles Milton Beeghly III, George Willard Bartlett, Nathan Sears Bartlett, Daniel Macomber Johnson, Charles Dexter Marges, Gregory Paul Marges, and Christopher David Morey; and eight great great-nieces. He was predeceased by his nephew, James C. Macomber and his great-niece, Elizabeth Anne Morey.
His public visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rte. 6), Mattapoisett. His funeral service and burial in Cushing Cemetery will be held privately due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
For information about viewing Donald's funeral service via livestream, please send an email to mcicoach@aol.com and the information will be sent to you.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory may be made to Mattapoisett Congregational Church, P.O. Box 284, Mattapoisett, MA 02739 or the Zeiterion Theatre, 684 Purchase Street, New Bedford, MA 02740.
For directions and guest book, visit www.saundersdwyer.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett
50 County Road, Route 6
Mattapoisett, MA 02739
(508) 758-2292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved