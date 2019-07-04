|
Donald R. Griffin, age 89, of Quincy and formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Dwyer Home in Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving family. Donald was born in Boston to the late Thomas R. and Ernestine K. (Richardson) Griffin. He was educated in Braintree schools and was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1948. He later graduated from North- eastern University, earning a degree in Sales and Marketing. He had lived in Quincy for thirty-two years, and previously lived most of his life in Braintree. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years, during the Korean War, aboard the U.S.S. Los Angeles CA-135 and the U.S.S. AFDB-1 Guam, MI. He received the Korean Service Medal with Four Battle Stars, National Defense, United Nations, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Action Ribbon, and Republic of Korea War Service Medal. Before entering the military, he worked two years for the Bethlehem Steel Company at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy. After returning from the war, he was employed for over forty years in the air conditioning industry. Donald was Executive VP of the former Boston Filter Company of Charlestown for twenty-five years, then at the Comfort Air System Company of Framingham for five years, and finally at the Fred Williams Company of Randolph for five years. After retirement, he taught air conditioning and academics at the South Shore Vocational Technical High School in Hanover for one year before creating his own air conditioning consulting firm. Donald did consulting work for the Johnson and Johnson Orthopedic Company for several years. He worked at various Johnson and Johnson plants including the Raynham plant, and had been retired for many years. Donald was a life member of the South Shore YMCA and a former member of the George F. Bryan VFW Post in Quincy. He had been a hospice volunteer for three years in the early 1990s for what is now the Hospice of the South Shore. He was a world traveler, having circumnavigated the world two times. He enjoyed ballroom dancing, supporting the Boston Red Sox, and was a member of the New England Genealogical Society. Donald also enjoyed studying and reading about the American Civil War. He collected old music records, and had many original vinyls from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s. Husband of Mabel D. (Davidson) Griffin of Marion, and former husband of the late Marie M. (Chiasson) Griffin. Devoted father of Erin M. Connolly of Whitman, Cheryl L. Anness of Cynthiana, KY, Thomas J. Griffin of Fairfax, VA, and Dawn E. Griffin of Boston. Survived by seven grandchildren: Kristen and Jacqueline Connolly, Russell, Geoffrey and Erin Hollis, Thomas and Benjamin Griffin. Brother of Virginia C. Jones of Weymouth and the late Anne DePaulo. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, July 8th at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Josephs Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday, July 7th, from 2 | 5 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Donalds memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 4, 2019