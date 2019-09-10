|
Donald R. Vaillancourt, age 87, of Middleboro, formerly of Wrentham, Brighton, and Hull, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 7th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. The beloved husband, for 39 years, of Jeannette (Haggerty) Vaillancourt. Devoted son of the Late Raymond and Mildred (Hart) Vaillancourt. Dedicated father of eight children, Steven Vaillancourt and his wife Liz of Marshfield; Diane Richardi and her husband Joe of Braintree; Robert Vaillancourt and his wife Karen of Millersville, PA; Patricia Quill and her husband Jerry of Southborough; Peter Vaillancourt and his wife Joy of Gibsonton, FL; Joseph Hoy and his wife Terri of Middleboro; Gigi Oler and her late husband Rick of Taunton; and James Vaillancourt of Braintree. He will be greatly missed by his siblings; Marion, Jeanne, Lila, Raymond, Robert, and the late Billy, his 17 grandchildren, and his 13 great grandchildren. Donald graduated Weymouth High School in 1951, where he was an outstanding baseball player. During his 42 years of employment as a sheet metal worker, he tried out for the Cleveland Indians Baseball team, but was drafted into the United States Army. While serving his country he was selected to play baseball for the U.S. Army Team. Donald also loved golf, traveling, and lottery tickets. Services will be held Thursday, September 12th from 5-8 p.m., at Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St. (Rt. 18) Lakeville, MA, 02347. The funeral Mass will be Friday September 13th at 10 a.m. at Saint Martha & Mary Parish, 354 Bedford Street in Lakeville. Burial to follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 2:30 p.m. Donations in his name can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd, Suite 103, Taunton, MA 02780 -or- Barton Center for Diabetes Education Inc. PO Box 356, N. Oxford, MA 01537. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019