Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Donald S. Fernald Obituary
Donald S. Fernald, of Weymouth and Hingham, passed away on August 15, 2019. Beloved companion of Sandra Owens of Hingham, father of Christopher Fernald (Nicola), Daniel Fernald, Brian Fernald (Ulrike) and Joseph Fernald. He is also survived by his grandchildren Christopher and Vivienne. Additional survivors include his sisters Ruth Anne Beck of Hingham and Linda Johansson of Australia. He was predeceased by his sister Elaine Waugh, his brothers Allen Davis and Paul Fernald and his parents Dorothy and Frank Fernald. Donald was a graduate of Hingham High School and Massachusetts Maritime Academy. For many years he traveled the world working for many companies. In his later years he was employed by Boston Tow as a tugboat operator in Boston Harbor. Donald had a keen curiosity as evidenced by the many reference books he always had around him. He especially loved language, (known by his MMA classmates as the "Homer of Hingham"), history and nature. He had a quick wit and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral arrangements will be at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham, MA. Visiting hours held Tuesday, August 20, from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral services will also be at Downing Chapel on Wednesday, August 21, at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at the Hingham Centre Cemetery. Contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy Foundation, c/o Class of '61, 101 Academy Dr., Buzzards Bay, MA 02532 or [email protected] For additional information and the online guest book please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 19, 2019
