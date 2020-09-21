1/1
Donald S. Salvaggi Jr.
Donald "Don" Stanley Salvaggi Jr., age 41, of Weymouth, son of Donald S. Salvaggi Sr. and Phyllis M. (Solimini) Salvaggi, passed away at home September 13, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband to Cathleen D. (Feeney) Salvaggi. Devoted father of Kayla J. And James D. Beloved brother of Kelley Salvaggi and her significant other Walter Talkowski of Weymouth and Marie Blais and her husband Michael of Nashua, NH. Loving uncle to Anthony, Patrick, Emily, Erin, Andrea, Wyatt, Cameron, Brynna, Margaret, Douglas, Zachary and the late Logan Kinney. Son-in-law of John and Patricia Feeney. Brother-in-law of John Feeney and his wife Jean, Patricia Whalen and Denise McNulty. He is survived by longtime friends, Chip, Tracy, Sharon, Joan, John and many more.
Don was born and raised in Weymouth and worked at Supreme Energy Fuel Company driving the oil trucks with his father for over 20 years.
He taught himself how to drive standard on a Ford Mustang GT so he could work alongside his father.
Donald was a Little League coach in Weymouth. He graduated Weymouth High School, class of 1997.
He loved being with his family and his friends. He was a Patriots fan and enjoyed Bon Jovi music with his wife.
Don was a friend anyone would be lucky to have and was a great father, husband, brother and son.
Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Unfortunately, funeral services for his family are private. A memorial service and gathering will take place later on. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
For directions and messages, see clancylucid.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
SEP
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 21, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
john lamparelli
September 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
