Donald Sargent, 69, of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, died July 4th 2020. He was the son of the late Robert & Charlotte (Bickford) Sargent. Donald made his home at 1000 Southern Artery for the past 5 years, where he was welcomed with open arms by his neighbors, who became his extended family. He was always there to lend a helping hand to his neighbors and was an active volunteer at his residence. Father of Sean Sargent & Bradley Lyons. Dear Brother of Ruth Perry and her husband Bud and Robin Hall and her husband David. Brother of the late Charles Sargent. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and good friends whom he enjoyed having cookouts with. Funeral arrangements are private. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
