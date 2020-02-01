Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald T. Carroll Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald T. Carroll Jr. Obituary
Donald T. "Dan" Carroll Jr., 69, of Abington, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Barbra S. (Meredith) Carroll. Born in Quincy, September 18, 1950, he was the son of the late Donald and Marion Carroll and later became stepson to the late Dr. George Whiting. In addition to his wife Barbra, he is survived by his brothers, Robert Carroll and his wife Lyn of Mansfield, Atty. George Whiting and his wife Cindi, Malcolm Whiting and his wife Pamela, all of Abington, and Roger Whiting and his wife Valarie of East Bridgewater; sisters, Marylou Ripley and her husband Jeffrey of Pembroke and Betty Hannigan and her husband Michael of Abington. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service is planned for family members, and, at Dan's request, all other services are omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -