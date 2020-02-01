|
Donald T. "Dan" Carroll Jr., 69, of Abington, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Barbra S. (Meredith) Carroll. Born in Quincy, September 18, 1950, he was the son of the late Donald and Marion Carroll and later became stepson to the late Dr. George Whiting. In addition to his wife Barbra, he is survived by his brothers, Robert Carroll and his wife Lyn of Mansfield, Atty. George Whiting and his wife Cindi, Malcolm Whiting and his wife Pamela, all of Abington, and Roger Whiting and his wife Valarie of East Bridgewater; sisters, Marylou Ripley and her husband Jeffrey of Pembroke and Betty Hannigan and her husband Michael of Abington. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service is planned for family members, and, at Dan's request, all other services are omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 1, 2020