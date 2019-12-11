|
Donald T. Edmonds, 66, was lost at sea on November 13, 2019, after a series of events including equipment failure, bad weather, and injury. He retired after having owned a successful business, Automation Components, Inc., in Franklin for almost 40 years. He was an avid sailor who sailed his entire life. He most recently taught sailing at Duxbury Bay Maritime School. His family and friends meant the world to him. Don is survived by the love of his life, Alison Edmonds; his children, Stephanie Simpson of Plymouth, Jason Edmonds and his wife Michelle of West Hartford, Conn., Jesse Edmonds and his wife Michelle Murphy of Upton; his sister, Diane Darling and her husband Dudley; his four grandchildren, Camden, Shane, Ania and Aksel Edmonds. Funeral services are private. Memorial donations in Don's memory may be made to Community Boating Center, Inc., 1641 Padanaram Avenue, New Bedford, MA 02740, office 508-992-6219, www.communityboating.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 11, 2019