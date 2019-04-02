Donald V. Ross of Squantum, and formerly of South Boston, died peacefully at his home, on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was 86. Born in South Boston, he was the son of the late James and Margaret Ross. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Don was the beloved husband of the late Rose M. (King) Ross, who died in 2011. He was the devoted father of Margaret F. Ritchie of Weymouth, Rosemary A. Nunes and her husband Dr. John of Calif., Michelle T. Locke of Mashpee and Donald V. Ross Jr. of Quincy. Don "Gramps" was the loving grandfather of Bobby, Amanda, Allison, Thomas, Courtney, Matthew and Nicole. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his siblings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, April 5, from 4 through 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donald may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary