Donald W. Comis of Marshfield, passed away on January 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 69, after a five year battle with lung cancer. Beloved husband of Eileen M. Horgan and father of Anthony Comis and Laura Comis of Marshfield, Christine Graham and her husband Chris of Pennsylvania and R. Keith White of South Carolina. Donnie is survived by several grandchildren, especially his grandson and little buddy Tedy. He leaves a twin brother, David Comis and his wife Janet of Vero Beach, FL, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Ricky Comis and Deborah Cochran. Donnie was born and raised in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School prior to joining the Navy in 1970. After the Navy, he returned home and joined his fathers masonry company. He later moved to Marshfield, where he lived for 23 years. Donnie belonged to the Bricklayers Union and retired from Robert Merritt Masonry, not only his friend but his breakfast buddy. His hobbies included playing his daily number and Keno, even in the middle of a snow storm. The family would like to thank the staff at South Shore Hospital, especially the ICU and CCU units, for the amazing care they gave him and his family. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will conclude with a funeral service at 1:30 p.m.at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street (Rte. 139) in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, by mail to 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or by visiting the web site dana-farber.org. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020