Donald W. Kay, "Red" age 68, of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Don was a retired Sheet Metal Worker in Local 17. He was a life member and past trustee of the Weymouth Elks and a past member of Weymouth United Lodge of Masons. He summered in Quincy and wintered in Boynton Beach, Fla.. Red was the beloved son of the late William and Alice Kay of Weymouth and is the brother of Herbert Kay and his wife Carolyn of Pembroke and Connie Schatzl and her husband Mike of East Bridgewater. He is the uncle of Lindsey and Erica Kay of Pembroke and Courtney Votsis and Angela and Melissa Schatzl of East Bridgewater. Don loved the water and fishing and spent many years on his boat at Bay Point and Captain's Cove Marinas. He also loved the Patriots and Red Sox. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Donald on Wednesday, August 14, from 4 - 6 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) So. Weymouth. A celebration of life service in honor of Red will immediately follow the visiting hours at the funeral home at 6 p.m. For online condolences or directions please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 10, 2019