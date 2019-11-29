|
Donna Cogliano, 61, of Scituate Massachusetts passed away peacefully after a long struggle of multiple cancers and transplants on November 24, 2019 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, Mass. The beloved daughter of Teresa M. (DiVito) and the late Vincent A. Cogliano from Hull, Mass. Sister of Christine (Cogliano) Kinnally and husband Joseph, the late Vincent Cogliano and wife Joan (O'Sullivan) and Ann (Cogliano) Doherty and husband Paul. Loving aunt of Michael Cogliano, Mia Cogliano, Marissa Kinnally and Megan Doherty. Godmother of Georgia Doherty, Christina DiVito and John Tarbell. Many supportive family and friends also survive her. Donna was a 1976 graduate of Hull High School and 1981 graduate of Northeastern University with a BS in Journalism. She also competed as a Varsity Athlete in Field Hockey & Lacrosse. She worked for various newspapers and ultimately as a sports writer for the Walpole Times. In addition to various retail jobs, the last 14+ years as an elderly companion. Donna had many hobbies and interests over the years. Playing summer softball, golf, tennis, walking, games, letter writing, creating her own greeting cards, playing Native American flutes, dancing, music, flying colorful kites with her nieces, nephew, among many friends, and loved traveling to meet cousins in Italy, Australia and throughout the United States. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 3 - 7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A funeral Mass will be Tuesday in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA or First Parish Unitarian and Universalist Church, 330 First Parish Rd., Scituate, MA. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 29, 2019