Donna M. Crosby-Signorine, 55, a lifelong resident of Holbrook, passed away Feb. 12, 2020. Born in Brockton, she was a daughter of the late Donna (Bethune) Crosby and Wayne Crosby. She was the owner of DCS Image Consulting and Salon in Holbrook. Devoted to her family and home, she enjoyed cooking, baking, watching movies, and going to the beach. Donna was the beloved wife of Michael Signorine for 31 years; loving mother of Tylor Signorine and his wife Cat (Catherine) and Devon Signorine; lifelong best friend of Lisa McCormack. She leaves numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins. All are welcome to gather Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 153 S. Franklin St., Holbrook, for her 9 a.m. memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020