Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
153 S. Franklin St
Holbrook, MA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
153 S. Franklin St
Holbrook, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Crosby-Signorine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Crosby-Signorine


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Crosby-Signorine Obituary
Donna M. Crosby-Signorine, 55, a lifelong resident of Holbrook, passed away Feb. 12, 2020. Born in Brockton, she was a daughter of the late Donna (Bethune) Crosby and Wayne Crosby. She was the owner of DCS Image Consulting and Salon in Holbrook. Devoted to her family and home, she enjoyed cooking, baking, watching movies, and going to the beach. Donna was the beloved wife of Michael Signorine for 31 years; loving mother of Tylor Signorine and his wife Cat (Catherine) and Devon Signorine; lifelong best friend of Lisa McCormack. She leaves numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins. All are welcome to gather Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 153 S. Franklin St., Holbrook, for her 9 a.m. memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -