Donna M. (McSorley) Baker of Quincy, died October 17, 2019. Donna adored her family, especially her late daughter Michelle McSorley who she loved so much. She enjoyed watching football and baseball with her husband Peter and she was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. She loved cooking and was the "soup queen", she was a natural caretaker and loved animals. She enjoyed going to Nantasket Beach, sitting on her back porch watching the birds, and listening to music. Donna worked at Quincy Hospital for many years as a nurses tech. She was a caring, giving, generous, and spunky woman with a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Daughter of the late Walter and Carolyn (Veazie) McSorley. Beloved wife of Peter Baker of Quincy for 35 years. Cherished mother of Leo McSorley of Randolph and the late Michelle "Mickey" McSorley. Loving stepmother of Kimberly Baker of Watertown and Kelly Young and her husband Kenny of Quincy. Devoted sister of Susan Casey of Revere, Patricia Whitford of Ware, Michael Sweeney of Cape Cod, Walter McSorley of Kingston, Diane Martinez of Skowhegan, Maine, Caz McSorley of Weymouth, Mary Ward of Milbury, Paul McSorley of Brimfield, and the late Deborah McSorley. Loving grandmother of Jordan, Courtney, Jessica, Cody, Jonathan, and Isabella and great-grandmother of Lily, Courtney, and Cali. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and her dog Kali and cat Mellow. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service at Glad Tidings Church at Bethany Congregational on November 9, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donna may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 30, 2019